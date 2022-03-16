Bengaluru: James, an action thriller film, will release across 400 screens at 5 am tomorrow and will have an uninterrupted theatrical run at least for a week. It will be released worldwide in five languages including Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu. The teaser of the late Puneeth Rajkumar film was released on January 26 in all the five languages.

James is an action entertainer, directed by Chethan Kumar and produced by Kishore Pathikonda. Puneeth Rajkumar essays the titular role of James who works as a manager in a security company. He is paired opposite Priya Anand in the film. Actors like Avinash, Sarath Kumar, Srikanth Aditya Menon, Sadhu Kokila and Anu Prabhakar are in pivotal roles.

The commercial entertainer, which is set to hit the screens tomorrow is the first-ever Kannada film that has been censored in Australia and will see 100 and more shows. Apart from Ukraine and Russia, James will be screened across the European continent.

The film will be screened in 32 states of the US and 12 locations in Canada and most of the shows are booked. The film will also be released in the countries like Nigeria, Kenya, Japan, Uganda, and Tanzania. Many Appu fans across the world are also conducting private screenings as told by James' team.

Puneeth Rajkumar who's birthday falls tomorrow had passed away at the age of 46 after he suffered a massive heart attack. The actor complained of chest pain after his workout, following which he went to a local clinic to get his ECG done. The ECG confirmed a heart attack and Rajkumar was then admitted to Bengaluru’s Vikram Hospital wherein a group of doctors tried to revive him but failed.

