Pune: The Pune police on Friday restrained the sex tantra camp which was supposed to be held from October 1 to 3 during this year's Navratri festival after they spotted its problematic advertisement.

Speaking over the matter, Senior Police Inspector Vijay Kumbhar from the Social Security Department said that the police contacted the head of the Satyam Shivam Sundaram Foundation, the organizer of the camp, on Thursday. The organizer told the police that the camp was aimed at promoting meditation, though the officials continued the investigation.

Further investigation that the police continued on Friday revealed that the organization is not based in Maharashtra. They further said that the camp was organized to promote meditation that would help boost sexual activities.

"These kinds of camps are not allowed to be held in Maharastra. The police are investigating the matter further. A team of senior police personnel will soon announce charges imposed on the organization. The organization also began online registration with a registration fee of 15,000 rupees," Kumbhar added.