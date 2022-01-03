Pune: A first-of-its-kind restaurant where speech and hearing impaired people are employed has been started in Pune, in a unique effort to promote inclusive society. The cafe named Terrasinnee, located on Fergusson College Road, offers its diners a special experience while also employing disabled people who may otherwise struggle to land a job.

All the employees who work here cannot hear or speak and have yet been managing to run the service quite successfully. As soon as the diners enter the restaurant, they are greeted with a warm welcome by these employees.

The owner of the restaurant Sonam Kapse came up with the brilliant idea to run a business while also concurrently creating employment for the rather ignored section of the society. She has devised a special menu card that allows both the diner and the waiters to understand what they want to convey to each other. The employees are given special training so that they can understand the special signs incorporated in the menu card.

The owner reportedly devised the menu card with inputs from the sign language experts in such a way that it would be easier to understand for both the laymen and the people who are already familiar with sign language.

This unique effort has been attracting several residents from across the city, while the owner's effort is also being highly appreciated. From your reception to their best service, the disabled are doing a wonderful service.

Also read: Intl wheelchair cricketer Rizwan Khan deprived of wheelchair, losing connect with sport