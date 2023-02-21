Hyderabad: Drawing attention to a barely addressed issue in Indian schools, a Sociology professor's tweet about her four-and-a-half-year-old child facing colourism among her peers has taken Twitter by storm. Sreeparna Chattopadhyay, a social scientist and Associate Professor at FLAMES University in Pune, laid down an account of what her child has been facing at such a young age, and how as a parent, she finds no way in sight to deal with the "serious problem".

"I seldom post about anything personal, but I am incandescent with rage. My 4.5-year-old at school is being bullied and called names for being dusky. Colourism is a serious problem in India - she doesn't want to go to school because she was told she is "dark & scary"," the professor said in the first of several tweets she wrote on Tuesday.

Stating that this is 'one of the most expensive, private, Montessori, alternative schools in Pune' that she is talking about, Chattopadhyay further narrated how she, as a parent, has tried to bring this to the school authorities' attention, but in vain. "This is not the first time - 6 months ago we brought this to the teacher's attention," she tweeted, further adding she feels that school is no longer a psychological space and environment that toddler is willing to go to.

Adding to the severity of the issue, the professor went on to describe how the issue also pertains to sexism in society. "And for those who are wondering, she is getting it much worse from the boys than the girls. The gendered nature of colourism coupled with entitlement boggles the mind. I am at my wits' end," another tweet in the thread read.

"3 older boys are ganging up against her and start making fun of her the moment she enters the school gate. The boys are not even 6, just imagine, what they will do at 16?" she questioned, adding in one of her responses, "I wish there was something I could do to take her pain away. As a mother to see your little one go through this is just wrenching."

Further leading the argument into how parenting is the root cause of problems like these, Chattopadhyay wrote, "Why should I bear the burden of incompetent parenting? Children are picking this at home because of entrenched colour bias. It doesn't help we are in Pune and her school is full of lighter-skinned kids."

Also read: Boy, 4, mauled to death by stray dogs in Hyderabad; CCTV captures chilling moments

Debunking a rather popular belief that colourism stems from a Eurocentric approach, the professor said that India as a country 'worships fairness'. "For those who are going to blame the British, please don't. Colour bias was entrenched through colonialism but exists in our epics and ancient texts as well," her tweet thread read.

Explaining how she has done everything to console her withered child and get her confidence back up, Chattopadhyay wrote, "Tried everything mentioning dark brown is the colour of everything we love - dark chocolate, coffee, browned dosais. Nothing, nothing helps. I told her brown makes you you, makes you special. The little one's heart-breaking reply -- "I don't want to be special. Special makes me sad"."

"I expose her to as much alternative media as possible. We got a Moana doll - she looks a lot like Moana to have a doll that represents her. But if she is being bullied and she hasn't even reached 5, I am despondent thinking about what the future holds for her," she wrote.

The tweet thread got several responses, with some netizens giving suggestions, while some empathizing with the mother. In one particular tweet that questioned the teachers' responsibility in the scenario, the professor said she would not blame the teachers. "Her teachers are very good. The problem is with what the kids are learning and picking up from home and outside the school. That's what needs to shift, and is hardest to do," her response read.

Apart from being a Sociology teacher, Professor Sreeparna Chattopadhyay has received her Doctorate Degree and Master’s in Cultural and Medical Anthropology from Brown University. Her research in the last fifteen years has focused on the ways in which gender disadvantages interact with socioeconomic inequities, shaping women’s life trajectories including impacts on health, education, and exposure to violence.

Even as her tweet is gaining traction and leading to discussions on this rather neglected face of discrimination, it remains imperative to see whether there can be a plausible solution to deal with the issue at a grassroots level.