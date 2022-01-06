Pune: On the one hand, the government is coming up with new norms every day to battle COVID-19. On the other hand, there are people who like to pretend COVID-19 doesn't exist and violate the guidelines to fight the pandemic. In one such case of gross violation of social norms, Pune police have booked four big hotels.

All the four hotels are situated in the Mundhwa area of Pune and they were all throwing caution to the wind to allow parties. Hearing about it, the police shut down all the luxury hotels' sound systems and took action against them for violating norms.

This strange 'action' taken by the Pune police has caused a stir in the area.

