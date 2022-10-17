Pune: In a shocking incident, a minor girl here delivered her own baby with the help of a YouTube tutorial and then killed it by throwing it off a building under parents' pressure. The incident was reported from the Kondwe Dhwade. The matter came to light after a dead infant was found near the building. The Uttam Nagar Police on investigation found that the girl was pregnant but did not get admitted to a hospital as advised by the doctors. She then confessed to her crime during interrogation. The officials have registered a case in the matter.