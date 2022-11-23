Pune: The Paud Police on Wednesday arrested an ICU attendant for poisoning his wife over the past few days in order to be able to get married to another woman. The accused has been identified as Swapnil Sawant (23), who injected his wife Priyanka Sawant (22) with lethal drugs from time to time, eventually taking her life.

With dangerously low levels of BP and sugar caused because of the harmful injections, Priyanka's health started deteriorating over time. On Monday, when the woman was in a nearly dead condition, Swapnil rushed her to a hospital to avoid suspicion. The doctors at the hospital declared Priyanka dead.

However, her relatives alleged that Swapnil is responsible for her death as he had been mentally torturing her since their marriage. As the police started investigating the matter based on the family's allegations, the entire case unraveled and Swapnil was indeed found guilty of the crime.

The young couple, originally from the Sangvi village in the Beed district, had married each other just 5 months back against their parents' wishes and moved to the Kasar Amboli area where they lived in a rented apartment. Swapnil was working as a ward boy in a hospital located in the Ghotavade Phata area in the city, while Priyanka was a stay-at-home wife.

As informed by the probing officials, Sawant fell in love with a nurse at his workplace after his marriage to Priyanka. He wanted to get married to this new woman in his life but could not because of his existing marriage. To remove the hurdle in his way, he decided to kill his wife by slow-poisoning her with the help of harmful medicines that were easily accessible to him at his workplace.

The police have registered a case against Swapnil after a thorough investigation under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Ankit Goyal, Additional Superintendent of Police Mitesh Ghatte, Sub Divisional Police Officer Bhausaheb Dhole, Police Inspector Manoj Kumar Yadav, Police Inspector Ashok Dhumal, Assistant Police Inspectors Vinayak Deokar, Pawan Chaudhary, Police Sub Inspector Shrikant Jadhav, and Assistant Police Sub Inspector Santosh Kumbhar.