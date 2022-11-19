Pune: A 29-year-old man ended his life by suicide on Thursday, three days after his pregnant wife died in a road accident in Junnar taluka of Pune district. Unable to bear the shock her husband Ramesh Kanaskar ended his life by suicide early hours of Thursday, said an official.

Kanaskar went to a doctor in Narayangaon for his wife's medical check-up. He was riding a motorcycle, while his mother-in-law and wife Vidya (22) were riding pillion. In Warulwadi area of Junnar tehsil, Vidya got off the bike because of some reason but was hit by an approaching tractor-trolley carrying sugarcane and came under tractor's wheel. She died on the spot.

Witnessing the horrific act in front of his eyes, Kanaskar went into a state of shock, as he held himself responsible for the accident. He had given up food and water for the last two days and on Thursday ended up his life by suicide. The duo were married eight months ago.