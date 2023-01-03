Pune: The Fursungi police here on Tuesday received a complaint from a man accusing five people of severely beating him up because he removed one of them from a WhatsApp group. The victim has sustained a severe injury on his tongue that had to be stitched. The incident happened on December 28, as mentioned by the victim's wife in the complaint. The police have registered a case against five people.

The WhatsApp group, named 'Om Heights Operation', had residents of the complainant's society as its members, while the victim was its group admin. The main accused was allegedly angry because the victim removed him from the WhatsApp group without giving him a reason for doing so. Sources said that the accused tried to reach out to the victim via text messages and calls but the latter did not respond to anything.

He then called the victim, asking to meet him, but to no avail. The accused then reached the victim's office with four other men, and asked him why he was removed from the group. The argument soon turned violent and the accused started beating the man up. The violence was pacified after the people around interfered.