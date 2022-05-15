Pune: A Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson here was beaten up by a group of NCP workers for uploading a social media post against the NCP Chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday. Followed by the arrest of Marathi actress Ketki Chitale under the same charges, the party workers on Saturday lodged a complaint against BJP leader Vinayak Ambekar at the Vishrambaug Police Station for criticizing the NCP supremo on social media.

Ambekar had reportedly posted an offensive post against Sharad Pawar on Facebook two days ago, for which the party workers had reached the police station this morning. However, taking the law into their own hands, the workers concluded that lodging a complaint would not be enough and reached Ambekar's office in Shukravar Peth themselves.

The leaders threatened Ambekar with severe consequences in case of any further derogatory comments against Pawar, while one of them also beat the leader up. "What does he (Ambekar) think of himself? How did he dare something about such a great politician (Sharad Pawar), an 82-year-old youngster as we call him?" one of the party workers said.

"Opponents of Pawar Saheb should take serious note that from now on, whoever posts such things against Pawar Saheb will be treated in the same manner," another one of the NCP party workers warned.

Also read: Actor Ketaki Chitale gets police custody till May 18