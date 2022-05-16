Pune: BJP spokesperson Vinayak Ambekar on Monday lodged a complaint against four NCP workers after the violence they caused earlier at his office on Sunday. Ambekar was assaulted physically for allegedly posting derogatory content against NCP chief Sharad Pawar on social media.

The minister reached the Khadak Police station earlier today, where an offense has been registered against the four under sections 504 and 323 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860. However, no arrests have been made so far.

Ambekar had reportedly shared an offensive poem against Sharad Pawar on Facebook three days ago. The video of him being beaten up by the NCP workers had gone viral on social media.

Giving an explanation in this regard, the minister said that he had deleted the derogatory lines in his poems, and was beaten even after apologizing. "I will comment on Sharad Pawar in good language every day. I challenge them to try and stop me," Ambekar said.

