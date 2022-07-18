Pune (Maharashtra): Pune-based Bonisa' Jewellers has launched 'One India Mission' this year to gift 'commitment rings' made of silver, gold, diamonds and clay from various states to 7,500 ex-servicemen. 'EkIndia Rings' have been distributed to 88 ex-servicemen at Paraplegic Rehabilitation Centre (PRC) in Khadki under this initiative. It was launched on January 26 to mark the country's 75th year of Independence 'Bharat ka Amrit Mahotsav’. Sanket B Biyani informed that this ring will be given to ex-servicemen of various states across the country. Sanke B Biyani and his brother Sandesh Biyani, sister Neha Mundra of Sainbal Jewellery LLP, partners of Bonisa, had thought about this venture a year ago and started working towards it.

Also read: Chhattisgarh: CRPF soldiers aiding villagers in crossing flooded river

The 'EkIndia Ring' is made of silver (which keeps us calm), gold (which symbolises India), clay from each state of our country (for unity) and diamond (each of us is a diamond). "This ring is the world's first nation-dedicated 'commitment ring' to the country and we aim to give this ring to over 7,500 soldiers this year on the 75th year of Independence. The ring is made of silver and has 'Bharat' written in gold letters, which symbolises India being 'Sone ki Chidiya' and has specially sourced clay from 29 states."

Bonisa Jewellers is especially known for making wedding rings. "That's why we thought of the 'commitment ring' as a symbol of our nation's unity. The idea for this ring came to me while listening to a podcast and we decided to give a ring to show our gratitude to the soldiers. I think commitment is not limited to husband and wife or other relationships. We also have a commitment towards our country. So, anyone can gift this ring to soldiers and become a part of this movement," disclosed Sanket B Biyani.