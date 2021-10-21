Pune: A daring robbery took place at the Bank of Maharashtra branch at Pimparkhed in Shirur taluka on the wee hours of Thursday. Five unidentified men ransacked the bank and thrashed the bank employees.

The robbers stole gold worth Rs 2 crore and Rs 31 lakh cash from the cashier and took the keys to the locker. The robbers held the bank manager at gunpoint, following which the cashier had to give away the cash. After that, the robbers fled in their vehicle with the ransom. The robbers were captured on CCTV and seen wearing black jerkins and masks.

Senior police officials rushed to the spot after getting information about the incident. Efforts are on to trace the culprits. Police have set up blockades on all sides of Shirur district. The burglary has caused a stir in the Pune district.

Also Read: Two arrested for stealing Rs 1.5 lakh from Kota SBI ATM