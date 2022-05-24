Pune ATS arrests youth on suspicion of having nexus with terrorists
Pune: The Pune Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Tuesday arrested Junaid Mohammad from the Dapodi area in Pune for receiving allegedly funding from a terrorist organisation in Kashmir. The arrest was made under a major operation launched by the ATS. Mohammad is set to be produced in Pune court this afternoon.
(More details awaited)
