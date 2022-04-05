Pune(Maharashtra): As many as 97 swords, 2 Kukri, and 9 scabbards were seized from a courier company from the Dighi area of ​​Pimpri-Chinchwad Pune, Maharashtra in the wake of the recent seizure of weapons in Aurangabad on Monday. The weapons were being sent from Punjab to Aurangabad and Ahmednagar.

Dighi's senior police inspector Dilip Shinde had asked the manager of the private courier company to scan the incoming courier with an X-ray machine. When various parcels were scanned at the courier warehouse, swords were found in two wooden boxes.

During the X-ray machine check another box of swords was found. Police have found that Maninder, a resident of Punjab, had couriered to Akash Patil resident of Ahmednagar. The accused in the case are Umesh Sood from Punjab, Anil Hon from Aurangabad, Maninder from Punjab, and Akash Patil from Ahmednagar. Police seized the stocks of swords from two wooden boxes in the godown of a private courier company in Dighi.

According to Commissioner of Police, Krishna Prakash said, "Police have seized 97 swords, 2 Kukris, and 9 scabbards in this seizure case. Police are trying to find out the purpose of sending such a large arsenal of weapons," he said. Senior Inspector of Police Dilip Shinde is conducting further investigation into the incident.