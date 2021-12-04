New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday stressed the importance of Parliamentary Committees in general and the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), saying the committee ensures "administrative accountability of the executive towards the legislature".

Addressing the centenary celebration of the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament, President Kovind said without these two committees, the parliamentary democracy would be rendered incomplete.

"The Parliamentary Committees in general and the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), in particular, ensure administrative accountability of the Executive towards the Legislature. Without them, parliamentary democracy would be rendered incomplete," said the President.

Also Read: Buddhism is a special connection between India and Mongolia, says Prez Kovind

He further said, "It is this aspect of holding the executive to account on behalf of the people, which is at the heart of the functioning of the PAC". "This element of accountability defines its true role," the President further said.

"Since it is the Parliament that grants permission to the Executive to raise and spend funds, it has the duty to assess whether funds were raised and spent accordingly or not." He referred to the statement of Mahatma Gandhi who considered account-keeping as essential to a clean public life as cleanliness is in social life.

The President said the Public Accounts Committee has lived up to such lofty ideals and expectations. "Its record over the decades has been commendable and exemplary."

(ANI)