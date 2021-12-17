Chennai: Two kids stole a hefty amount of Rs 8 lakh from their father and gave the amount to their 15-year-old friend to get a connection with those who excel in the game. The 15-year old gave the amount to his parents and they are now absconding. The incident took place on Thursday.

According to the Teynampet police, Natarajan runs a grocery store in the Teynampet area of Chennai. His sons studying in classes 10 and 12 respectively. For savings, he had been keeping some money for purchasing a new house.

After the money went missing, he enquired with his sons through which he had filed a police complaint.

Grocery shop owner Natarajan was shocked to find Rs 8 lakh missing from his shop. Realizing that this cannot be done by outsiders, he sternly enquired with his sons about the huge amount.

His sons accepted that they have stolen the money for gaming purposes. Both the kids were addicted to PUBG. They said they gave the amount to their 15-year-old friend in order to get a connection with those who excel in the game.

Also Read: PUBG: New State, New mobile game announced for Android and iOS

Following this, Natarajan lodged a complaint in the Teynampet police station. On enquiring about friend, the teenager said, "I gave the amount to my parents."

The duo named Rajasekar and Merita Pushparani noticed that Natarajan's sons used to come to their house to play PUBG with their son. They started to treat both of them nicely by serving them their favourite food.

After that, the duo asked his sons to bring money so that they can enjoy their favourite foods while engaging in PUBG with their friend.

After investigation, police registered a complaint against the absconding couple. The probe is on to find the missing couple.