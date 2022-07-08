Deoria (Uttar Pradesh): An eighteen-year-old PUBG-addict, a resident of Harkhauli of Lar police station area, conspired against his restrictive grandparents by killing his garndfather's six-year-old student, Sanskar, who comes for private tuition at his grandfather's place, on Wednesday. The grandparents of the accused used to restrain him from playing the online game and to get rid of them, he conspired against his grandfather. The police reached the spot and after a twelve hours long investigation, the victim was arrested.

SP Sankalp Sharma said, "Arjun Sharma (18) is a PUBG addict who kidnapped his grandfather, Narsingh Sharma's (60), student and asked for a ransom of Rs 5 lakhs from the family of the six-year-old. Later, he killed him. He believed that his grandparents would be trapped in this case."

According to the police, "Sanskar had left for tuition on Wednesday and when his father reached to pick him up, he was informed that Sanskar did not come to the tuition. During this, a letter was found in the field of their house, demanding a ransom of five lakh rupees." On suspicion, when the police interrogated the tuition teacher's grandson, the scared accused confessed to the murder and informed cops that he has hidden the corpse in the washroom.

During interrogation, the accused told the police "my grandparents used to scold me for playing pubg. Enraged by this, I planned to kill Sanskar to send both of them to jail. On Wednesday, I found Sanskar heading for the tuition, and when he got near the house, I glued his mouth with fevikwik and strangled him to death in the washroom."