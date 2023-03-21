New Delhi: A total of Rs1,02,359.14 crore is the aggregate spending in the last five years by the PSUs and private sector units on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) with the maximum amount generated from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu and others, the Centre said in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

This was disclosed by Rao Inderjit Singh, Union Minister of State (independent charge) of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, in a written reply to a query from DMK MP R Girirajan asking about the aggregate spending in the last five years by the PSUs and private sector units on CSR.

The minister in his reply presented data as per which the aggregate CSR spent by PSUs and non-PSUs during the Financial Years (FY) 2016-17 to 2020-21 stood at Rs 1,02,359.14 crore, which include Rs 20,959.94 crore from PSUs and Rs 81,399.20 crore from non-PSUs. The MoS also provided the State/UT-wise details of this spending according to which the CSR spending done by Maharashtra in these five years stood at Rs 15,135.12 crore, hence, topping the list, followed by Rs 5,986.19 crore in Karnataka, Rs 5,343.22 crore in Gujarat, Rs 4,312.36 crore in Tamil Nadu and others.

For the year 2016, Rs 14,394.55 was the total CSR expenditure, Rs 17,098.20 crore in 2017, Rs 20,196.95 crore in 2018, Rs 24,954.78 crore in 2019, and Rs 25,714.65 crore in 2020, according to the data.

The collective spending on CSR in the eight hNorth-eastern states in these five years stood at Rs 1443.64 crore in which Assam tops the list with Rs 1,131.03 crore followed by Rs 89.12 crore in Arunachal Pradesh, Rs Rs 67.58 crore in Meghalaya, Rs 49.48 crore in Manipur, Rs 45.73 crore in Sikkim, Rs 44.88 crore in Tripura, Rs 13.13 crore in Nagaland and the lowest in Mizoram with just only Rs 2.69 crore.