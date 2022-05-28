Bengaluru: The Criminal Investigation Department probing the police sub-inspector recruitment scam has arrested one more person from Afzalpur in Kalaburagi district, sources in the CID said.

The arrested person is said to be a close aide of one of the key conspirators Rudragouda D Patil. The accused had reportedly provided a bluetooth device to a candidate. He was also a link between Patil and the candidates who passed the exam through unfair means.

With this arrest, over 50 people have been arrested including two deputy superintendents of police, an inspector, a sub-inspector, a few constables, over 20 candidates and a BJP leader Divya Hagargi and her close aides.

The CID questioned the Additional Director General of Police (Recruitment) Amrit Paul in connection with the case on Thursday and Friday. He was removed from the post after the scam came to light and posted as the ADGP of the Internal Security Division. The exams had taken place last year in October to fill 545 posts and more than 54,000 candidates wrote it. The Karnataka government has annulled the exam in view of the large scale irregularities.