Kalaburagi (Karnataka): The CID has found that the group of miscreants was illegally providing answers to candidates for the PSI examination using a Bluetooth device. According to the investigators, the group was headed by the main accused R D Patil. It has also come to light that Patil and his gang charged Rs 60 lakhs from each candidate who sought their help. But they took a lesser amount from candidates who belonged to their own caste.

According to CID sources, the investigators have also got video evidence of the illegal act and are currently examining it. They further revealed that after sending the concerned candidate to the examination hall with a Bluetooth device, the accused sat at a nearby lodge and provided the answers through the device. The investigators are trying to collect information about the person who provided the answers through the device. A video of it has also surfaced.

The CID has already arrested five persons including kingpin Rudragauda Patil, Mahantesh Patil, Mallugauda Bidanura, and MLA MY Patil's bodyguard Hayyal Desai.

