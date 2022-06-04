Budgam (J&K): Jammu and Kashmir Police in Central Kashmir's Budgam district have filed a case against a man for cheating people and extorting money from them and sent him to jail under the Public Safety Act. According to Budgam police, he has been arrested on charges of extorting huge amounts of money from people by offering them government jobs and awarding contracts from government departments.

Budgam police have identified the "notorious fraudster" as Muhammad Shafi Butt, son of Abdul Rahim Butt, resident of Nadir Gund, Pir Bagh, Budgam, against whom six cases of fraud have already been registered in Budgam district. Budgam police prepared a dossier against him for deceiving people involved in criminal, anti-social activities. Muhammad Shafi Butt was sent to jail after the authorities issued Public Safety Act orders.

According to the police statement, the detainee was involved in various crimes and anti-social activities, which caused a great deal of public outrage against him. According to Budgam police, in order to maintain law and order situation, PSA was applied on him and he was sent to Kot Bilwal Jail in Jammu. Budgam Police has appealed to the public to be vigilant and bring any case of fraud to the notice of the police immediately.