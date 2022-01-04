New Delhi: Since the arrest of BJP Telangana President Bandi Sanjay, the Bhartiya Janata Party has continually been aggressive against the ruling TRS government in Telangana. The command for BJP's offense in the state has likely been picked up by its national president JP Nadda, as has been evident from the latter's recent visit to Hyderabad to protest Sanjay's imprisonment.

Although Nadda reached state capital Hyderabad on Tuesday, he could not take out the rally as planned, due to restrictions imposed by the Hyderabad Police.

The question that surfaces from BJPs foray into Telangana, therefore, is why the BJP is spending much of its attention on the issue - purely an internal one - and turning it into a national one. To get answers to this and several other queries, ETV Bharat's Anamika Ratna spoke to BJP's National General Secretary CT Ravi.

On being aked whether Bandi Sanjay's arrest will lead to protests in Telangana, Ravi said that TRS, upon losing two seats, namely Dubbak and Huzurabad, is now desperate in the state and is therefore using the police force to create pressure on the BJP.

Asked if BJP would continue its offensive protests throughout the next 14 days of the Satyagraha rally and whether there was any chance of the protests transcending state borders and assuming national importance, Ravi said the demonstrations would continue as long the administration will continue its atrocities.

"Until TRS' atrocities stop, until their government is out of power, the protest will go on and BJP members from all over the country stand in solidarity with this," Ravi stated.

Also read: Tension prevails as JP Nadda defies Telangana police to stage his proposed protest

"They've lost two seats and are now scared. That is why they're using the police to create pressure and instill fear. We are not afraid and will follow the democratic route. People are with the BJP."

Facing the question of whether Nadda's visit to Hyderabad was due to BJP's good results in the bypolls, Ravi answered in the negative.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party is a democratic party and if any undemocratic action is taken by any elected government, then the party raises its voice against it, which is what's happening in Telangana. What has happened to Bandi Sanjay is wrong, and it is up to us to provide him with moral support," he claimed.

Noting that Sanjay was arrested after his door was cut open using a gas cutter, Ravi said it exemplified bad behaviour by the government.

Also read: Coordination meeting of organisations affiliated to RSS to be held in Telangana

The Gen Sec further said that he felt the state government was scared of BJP's recent activities.

"Violating the COVID protocol is not a criminal offense. Telangana Police's act of arresting our state president like a criminal is wrong".

He also accused the TRS of using power to provide an edge to family members and corruption.

Ravi added that the state BJP unit would be agitating against the administration's decision to imprison Ravi for 14 days, not just in Hyderabad but also in other districts.