Coimbatore: The arrest of a private school teacher following the suicide of a sexually assaulted girl student triggered huge protests Saturday, seeking legal proceedings against two more who the deceased 17-year-old mentioned in an alleged death note.

The teacher, identified as one Mithun Chakravarthy, was remanded in 15-day custody on Friday. But a distressing suicide note, purportedly written by the girl, mentioned the involvement of two more people, including the principal of the school. The note said no action was taken by the school authority even after reporting the matter.

The girl died by suicide on Wednesday, apparently after she failed to overcome the trauma of the sexual abuse that took place in April last.

The police have slapped POCSO Act on Chakravarthy, who was arrested Saturday morning. The teacher has been sent to a sub-jail in Udumalpet.

Protests seeking arrest of school principal held in Coimbatore

Budging to pressure from the public domain, the police have slapped POCSO on the school principal.

However, the parents of the girl refused to take accept the body following an autopsy and demanded the arrest of the school principal. Meanwhile, it was learned that the police gathered evidence of the teacher sending the girl obscene messages and their conversation from her mobile phone.

Over 100 people comprising representatives of students and women's organisations, SDPI and Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhakam gathered in front of the girl's house demanding action against the school management and also the two named in the suicide note, police said.

Chief Minister MK Stalin took to Twitter, assuring timely justice in the case and urged school managements in the state to exercise caution to stop sexual violence against women.

"The death of a Coimbatore student has made the mind sad. The perversion and cruelty of some human beasts have taken a life. School administrations need to ensure that sexual violence does not occur. We will arrest the culprits and bring them to justice; Let's ensure the safety of women," he said.

