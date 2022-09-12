Sonbhadra: Protests erupted in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra on Monday over alleged derogatory depiction of deity Chitragupta in upcoming Bollywood film 'Thank God'. The protestors burnt the effigy of Ajay Devgn who is playing the main role. During the protest at the Chitragupta temple, the agitators led by advocate Rahul Srivastava claimed that the story of the film Thank God has insulting references to Lord Chitragupta.

Srivastava said that Bollywood is “constantly making fun of the Gods of the Sanatanis”. He also objected to the half-naked women featuring in the movie. “On one hand the temple of deities is being constructed by our country's Prime Minister and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister. But on the other hand, Bollywood is constantly making fun of the gods and goddesses of Hindu religion.

"Due to this, the people of Kayastha community are feeling humiliated. We appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ban this type of films so that the sentiments of our Kayastha and Hindu society are not hurt,” Srivastava said. The trailer of the film 'Thank God' starring Siddharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles besides Ajay Devgn was released on 8 September. The film helmed by Indra Kumar is set to be released on Diwali.