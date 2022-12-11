Guwahati: The North East Students' Union (NESO) on Sunday marked the third anniversary of the passage of CAA in Parliament as 'black day' across the region. Black flags and banners were displayed in seven northeastern states as per NESO's call, its advisor Samujjal Bhattacharjya said in a statement here. The All Assam Students' Union (AASU), Nagaland Students' Federation, All Arunachal Pradesh Students' Union, Khasi Students' Union, Garo Students' Union, All Manipur Students' Union, Mizo Zirlai Pawl and Tripura Students' Federation led the protests in the states, he said.

In Assam, which was the epicentre of the anti-CAA protests in 2019, AASU organised memorial meetings at different places, its president in-charge Utpal Sharma said in another statement. He said floral tributes were paid and earthen lamps lit in memory of the five people who were killed during the agitations three years ago. "We won't accept the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019, that is for sure. It is against the indigenous people. We will continue our democratic and legal fight," Sharma said.

The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), a political party formed post the 2019 anti-CAA strife and headed by former AASU leader Lurinjyoti Gogoi, also staged a demonstration in Guwahati. The party marked the day as 'Pratarana Divas' (day of betrayal). "We have to continue resisting the CAA. Just because those in power have the numbers, they cannot impose a law, which is against the people, Gogoi said.

The CAA seeks to provide citizenship to Hindus, Jains, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis entering India on or before December 31, 2014 from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan. It was passed by both Houses of Parliament and given Presidential assent in December 2019. However, rules under the CAA are yet to be framed. (PTI)