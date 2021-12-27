Mysore: Protestors expressed outrage against the overnight felling of trees in Yadavagiri, located in Karnataka's Mysore, on Monday. They staged a protest by performing funeral rites of one of the trees.

Four trees, which were there in front of a hospital in Vivekananda road near Yadavagiri, have been cut down overnight.

Protestors, including both activists and locals, performed the last rituals of one of said trees with the help of a priest and offered flower garland to the tree.

Speaking to the tree, they said, "When you were there, you gave oxygen to many people, sheltered animals and hundreds of insects. We lost you today, it's painful, You must be born again". They also pledged to fight against the felling of trees in Mysore.

Also read: Tales of fatherly love in twin Madhya Pradesh cities

Among these four trees, one is a 40-year-old tree.

Protesters said that the tree has provided shelter to citizens and patients visiting the hospital and provided clean air in the surroundings for over 40 years, and suddenly was overnight.

"How can Forest dept and other concerned officers gave permission to cut the fully grown trees?. The authorities have the power to penalise up to Rs. 50,000 per tree for those who unauthorisedly cut down trees," they further questioned the government's decision as saying.

They should be penalized three times more than this and strict action should be taken.