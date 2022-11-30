Sambalpur: Tension was running high at Kutchcheri Chowk in Sambalpur town when protesting lawyers clashed with police, on Wednesday. The agitating lawyers were demanding setting up of a permanent Bench of the Orissa High Court in Sambalpur.

At the dharna site, police allegedly uprooted makeshift tent erected by the protesting lawyers. The uprooting of tent from the dharna site aggravated the situation further which led to the clash between lawyers and police.

Several judges were unable to reach the court premises because of the protest. The agitating lawyers also staged a demonstration before the various government offices in support of their demand.