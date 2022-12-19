Jodhpur (Rajasthan): The deadlock over providing compensation to the next of kin of the deceased in the Jodhpur gas cylinder explosion case has been resolved amicably. Earlier members belonging to the protesting committee were insisting on Rs 50 lakh rehabilitation package, which was turned down by the Rajasthan government.

Now, the kin of the deceased agreed on Rs 17 lakh compensation package. Meanwhile, the death toll in the gas cylinders blast that took place at Bhungra village in the Shergarh area of Jodhpur in Rajasthan has gone up to 35. Members of the protesting committee were staging a sit-in in front of the Mahatma Gandhi mortuary demanding a special package of Rs 50 lakhs, which was earlier declined by the government.

Jodhpur Divisional Commissioner Kailash Chand Meena, said, "A total compensation package amounting to Rs 17 lakhs drawn from Prime Minister's office, Chief Minister's relief fund, insurance cover provided by the gas agency, Chiranjeevi Yojana and others, will be provided to the kin of the deceased. Then the protesters have agreed to take bodies from the hospital mortuary."