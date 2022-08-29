New Delhi: The India vs Pakistan match that concluded on Sunday with a win for India had all eyes on it. Almost every nook and corner of the country had a screen flashing the match, with millions of hearts and minds racing as it progressed. The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) was no exception, with protesting students of the university sitting in a large group in front of a huge projector screen that was set up outside the varsity premises.

Protesting JNU students set up screen to watch India-Pak match

Students belonging to the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) at the university have been protesting for a long time against the authorities to meet their demands. While the agitation was important for these students to continue, the cricket match too was of no lesser importance. To get both things in place, the students decided to fix a projector screen at the site of the protest so that neither protest nor the match would be missed.

Near about 1,500 students had gathered in front of the screen set up here on Sunday night, some of whom were from other campuses as well. With the final fall of Pakistan's wicket, all of them raised the slogans of Bharat Mata Ki Jai with great enthusiasm in unison. The fours and sixes from team India also called or cheers every now and then as the match progressed. Thus, even when protesting, the students did not forget to enjoy the India-Pakistan match.

The ABVP students have been staging a Satyagraha protest at the main gate of the varsity for the past few weeks. The match has given the students a reason to take a partial spree from the protests while continuing to fight for their cause simultaneously.