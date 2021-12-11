New Delhi: By next Wednesday all the protest sites will be cleared and on Monday leaders of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) will pray at the historic Golden Temple, said a farmer leader to ETV Bharat at Ghazipur border on Saturday, as the farmers' preparations to return home continues on a steady pace.

With the Central government announcing withdrawal of the three controversial farm laws, lakhs of agitating farmers at different locations, including Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders, are all set to pack their belongings from the sites of protest and return home.

The farmer leaders said that this was a big victory for them. The farmer unions called off their agitation on Thursday.

"We have been demanding the central government to withdraw the three controversial farm laws. Now, the government has surrendered and withdrawn it besides forming a committee over MSP. If the government backtracks from its decision, we will again sit on agitation," said Puran Sarma, an SKM leader.

He said that SKM leaders will sit every 15 days to review the actions of the government regarding their other pending demands.

"Representatives of 40 organizations will sit every 15 days to review the situation. We will ensure that government implements its decision," said Sarma.

He reiterated that they still have four lakh tractors and 25 lakh farmers with them "and whenever necessary we will come to the streets again."

The farmer leaders also announced that they will participate in the electoral process by casting their votes in the coming election.

"Today is a Vijay Diwas for us and we all are going back home after our victory. During the last one year, we faced lots of problems imposed on us by the government," said an activist at the Ghazipur border.

Kuljeet Kaur and three and half years old son have been on the streets for last one year

Meanwhile, Kuljeet Kaur and her family members also expressed happiness as they are leaving for their home in Punjab after participating in the farmers agitation for more than one year at Ghazipur border. "We were on the streets for last one year. When we came here my son was two and half years old. And now he has turned three and half years old. My son witnessed extreme heat, chilling winter as well as rains in the last one year," said Kuljeet Kaur to ETV Bharat.

Kuljeet's three and half years old son also served the people here. "I used to help others while cooking. I am feeling happy now as I am going to my home," said Kuljeet's son.