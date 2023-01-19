Srinagar: A protest on Thursday was held in the Larnoo-Kokernag area in Anantnag district against the Jammu and Kashmir administration's decision to evict people from the state land. It was the first major protest against the J-K governor administration's order issued on January 4 asking all illegal occupants of the state land to leave the places within seven days or face action.

The protestors assembled at Bidhard in Larnoo and raised slogans against the administration for issuing eviction notices to them, officials said. They said the protestors submitted a memorandum to local authorities, demanding the Lt Governor administration revoke the order. The order has created panic among the people as it will make them homeless and landless. The land was provided to the people for making homes and cultivation. Many houses have been constructed on these lands under the PMAY, Chaudhary Haroon Khatana, a local activist spearheading the protest, said.

He said the issue of eviction has concerned people from across Jammu and Kashmir and would hit the poor hard. The government should reconsider and withdraw this order as people of Jammu and Kashmir should be the main beneficiaries of its resources, he added. (PTI)