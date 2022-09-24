Sultanpur (Uttar Pradesh): Members of the Kayastha Mahasabha staged a protest against the screening of the upcoming Bollywood movie 'Thank God' in the Sultanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. 'Thank God' is a Bollywood fantasy movie featuring Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles.

Activists of the Kayastha Mahasabha during the agitation attempted to burn the effigy of actor Ajay Devgn and others, but it was taken away by the policemen deputed at the dharna site. While staging the agitation heated arguments took place between policemen and protesters. Some of the demonstrators alleged that Lord Chitragupta in the movie has been projected in a poor light. Hence, they were staging the dharna.

Anup Srivastava, district president of the Kayastha Mahasabha, said, "The upcoming Bollywood movie slated for release soon, must be stopped from hitting the theatres. They have projected Sanatan dharma in a poor light in the movie. Lord Chitragupta was shown wearing western attire and one of the actors in the movie was showing a fist to 'Him'.