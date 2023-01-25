Bhagalpur (Bihar): A group of activists belonging to Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, and Bajrang Dal stormed the Deep Prabha cinema hall where the movie 'Pathaan' was to be screened on Wednesday. Some activists scaled the façade of the cinema and tore down the posters. The protesters also put the torn posters on fire. Before leaving the place, protesters created a ruckus at the cinema hall. They also raised slogans and demanded the government immediately ban the screening of the movie 'Pathaan'.

One of the protesters said, "It was unfortunate that movies like Kashmir Files were not screened in this theatre. The Kashmir Files speaks about the truth. On the other hand, a movie that targets the religion of a particular community is shown in the cinema hall. The saffron color which is part of our culture was shown in a poor light in the movie Pathaan. Saffron means austerity measures and penance. We will not allow screening of the movie."

Read: Pathaan Twitter review: SRK's action avatar and Deepika's 'interesting role' floor fans, Salman in 10-minute cameo

The owner of the cinema halls meanwhile said that the authorities had promised security around the theatre. "I was assured by the administration that the police force will be deployed at the theatre at 10 am on Tuesday. But some protesters gathered in front of the cinema hall. They were opposing the screening of the movie 'Pathaan'. The activists were also venting their anger over the use of saffron color in the movie. "

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer 'Pathaan' is slated for countrywide release on January 25. It has been mired in controversy because of the alleged defame it brought to the 'saffron' color worn by the actress Deepika Padukone in one of its songs.