Moradabad: Students of Hindu College in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad staged a stir in front of the institution demanding the college administration to allow students wearing Hijab to enter the premises and to attend the classes wearing hijab, after their entry was prevented on Wednesday.

After Samajwadi Party's Students Wing joined the sit-in-stir, the protesting students met with the Principal who held talks with the protesting students regarding the rights of admission into the college premises. The students also submitted a memorandum with the college Principal to allow students wearing hijab into the classrooms.

The protests began on Wednesday morning after the students wearing hijab were stopped at the college entrance and were asked to remove their hijabs. A woman professor was deputed at the entrance gate for this purpose. She took the students who are willing to remove their hijab to a room before letting them inside.

Samajwadi Party Students' Union leader Mohd Aslam Choudhary who joined the protest resorted to sloganeering against the institution as having acted against the interest of minorities. The group also sat on a dharna. Some of the protesting students said it was their right to come to college wearing Hijab.

Chief proctor of the college AP Singh said, "we had already announced the revised dress code for students. It was to be implemented from January 1. It was mandatory for all to follow the dress code. To help the students to abide with the new dress code, a changing room has been set up near the college gate for removing Hijab."