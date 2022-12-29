Guwahati: Assam State Zoo has frequently transferred several animals, including tigers, various species of monkeys, tortoises, eight-horned deer and rhinos to Ambani-owned Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Kingdom at Jamnagar in Gujarat. This action of Assam State Zoo led to the staging of protests among various activist groups, organisations and political parties.

On Thursday, Once again 'Chirakhana Suraksha Mancha' staged a protest in front of Assam State Zoo against the shifting of wild species to Ambanis' zoo. This protest was joined by the eminent thinker Dr Hiren Gohain, along with APWC president Mira Borthakur, and some other people.

The last shifting of wild animals took place on the night of December 7. 'Chirakhana Suraksha Mancha' claims that this process was going on since 2018 and till date, 1,100 animals have been transferred from Assam State Zoo to various zoos in the country. Eminent thinker Dr Hiren Gohain criticised the BJP government for the action. APWC president Mira Borthakur condemned the action and said that the BJP government is trying to privatise the Assam State Zoo.' The protesters also urged the government to take necessary action to bring back the species.