Atmakuru (Andhra Pradesh): The father of DE Paul School at Karivena village in Atmakuru mandal of Nandyala district stopped a student from entering the school as he was wearing Ayyappa mala leading to controversy. According to the student's family members, Anjaneya Reddy, who is studying in the seventh standard, came to school wearing Ayyappa mala on Wednesday.

Father Anand made it clear that he would be allowed to enter the school only if he removed his deeksha dress and put on shoes, otherwise he would have to leave. The student told the parents about this. His parents, Ayyappa Swamy maladharis and members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad reached the school and protested against the school management.

Father said, "Our school has a dress code and all the students must follow them. If they violate them we will not allow them to enter the premises. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) members requested to give the same in writing. After some time, the dispute was resolved when the father allowed the student to come to school wearing the Ayyappa Deeksha dress code.