Jodhpur (Rajasthan): The Jodhpur administration has banned the Internet service in the district till further orders, following a clash that broke between two communities, late on Monday night over the installation of flags and banners at Jalori Gate of the city, by a particular community.

The administration has stopped Internet service in the entire Jodhpur district till further orders as precautionary steps. On Tuesday, District Collector Himanshu Gupta issued an order to this effect. In view of the special Eid prayers to be held at Eidgah on Tuesday morning, a large contingent of the police force has been deputed at sensitive areas of the city.

Besides, Mufti Azam Rajasthan Sher Mohammad has appealed to the Muslim community to offer Namaz at the mosques nearby. According to an order issued by Jodhpur Divisional Commissioner Himanshu Gupta, all internet services have been suspended in Jodhpur beginning from 1 am today.

All 2G/3G/4G/Data (Mobile Internet), bulk SMS/MMS/Whatsapp, Facebook, Twitter and other social media services through Internet service providers (except voice calls, broadband Internet, leased lines have been temporarily suspended till further orders in the entire Jodhpur district, read the order.

Earlier several people were injured in stone-pelting between two communities on Monday night after some miscreants replaced one community's religious flag at Balmukand Bissa at the Jalori Gate intersection circle with that of another. People from the other community objected to this move resulting in clashes.

During this, the crowd also uprooted loudspeakers installed in the area for the Eid prayers. Following the stone-pelting incident, police arrived and intervened to disperse the gathering. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot called the clashes between two groups "unfortunate" and said the administration has been instructed to maintain peace and order at all costs.