Srinagar: Protests erupted in different parts of Jammu and Kashmir following the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit identified as Puran Krishan Bhat in Jammu & Kashmir's Shopian district on Saturday. On Sunday, locals thronged the streets with placards and candles in districts like Kulgam and Budgam condemning the killings of KPs by the carriers. Apart from that, capital Srinagar also reported protests by Kashmiri Pandits against the killing.

Protests erupt in various parts of J&K over killing of Kashmiri Pandit

A mega protest march was taken out today in the Shopian district as well where the killing happened in the Chaudrigund area of the district. Hundreds of people including government employees participated in the protest march starting from the Mini Secretariat in Arahama Shopian to Ghanta Ghar. People raised slogans demanding to stop the killings.

Also read: Emotional scenes at cremation of slain Kashmiri Pandit in Jammu

Earlier, police have said that the Kashmir Freedom Fighters outfit claimed responsibility for the attack. “A Kashmiri Pandit Puran Ji has been murdered. We are working on the case. KFF (Kashmir Freedom Fighters) has claimed the responsibility for it. We won't say anything for sure about it, yet,” Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Sujit Kumar said.