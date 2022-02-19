Varanasi: The Savarkar Vidyarthi Manch has come up with posters at major intersections of the university campus and outside different departments while protesting against the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) poster controversy on Saturday.

Quotes like 'When will action be taken for insulting Lord Shri Ram, the deity of Hindus? How long will Hindus bear the humiliation?' were written on the posters that were pasted at various locations on the campus. A couple of days back Amresh Kumar, assistant professor of Visual Arts at Banaras Hindu University (BHU), had created a series of images in which he had superimposed his face on a painting in place of Lord Shri Ram and his wife’s face over the face of Goddess Sita.

The students gheraoed the head of the visual arts faculty and demanded the suspension of the accused professor and the resignation of the faculty chief. Students also made a written complaint against the concerned professor at the Lanka police station but no action was taken. Students alleged that the whole incident is pre-planned by the university administration.