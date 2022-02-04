Mangaluru: A prostitution racket, which was operating from an apartment in Attavar here was busted and four young women, including two minor girls, were rescued, city police said on Thursday.

Police conducted a raid at the apartment based on a complaint from a victim, along with an official of the Department of Women and Child Development and head of a pre-university college. Confirming the same, City police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said. "Five people, including two women, were arrested in connection with the case. The accused have been charged under various sections of the IPC and POCSO," N Shashi Kumar said.

According to sources, "the minor victims had informed their college authorities about the physical abuses suffered by them. They had also been threatened that their videos will be made public if they did not cooperate. The minor girls are PU students, are being counseled at the Sakhi center of the women's police station here.