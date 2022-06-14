Kolkata: Kolkata Police on Monday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for questioning in connection with her controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad. She has been asked to appear at Narkeldanga Police Station on June 20 to record her statement, an official said.

Sharma's comments, made during a TV debate, has sparked violent protests in several parts of the country, including in Bengal. Sporadic violent protests rocked Howrah districts, parts of Murshidabad and South 24 Parganas since last Friday's prayers. Trinamool Congress minority cell general secretary Abul Sohail has also lodged an FIR against Sharma at Contai police station over her remarks.

Reacting to the Kolkata Police's summons sent to the former BJP leader, CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty said, "Nupur Sharma should have been arrested by Delhi long back. Her comments have brought shame to the country. Now, the TMC government in Bengal instead of putting pressure on the Centre to have her arrested is trying to gain political mileage by doing this."

Congress's Kamruzzaman Choudhury said, "Her comments had hurt the sentients millions of people. The FIR should have been lodged much earlier so that Sharma could be arrested. Now, when the situation has started getting out of the hand, FIRs are being lodged."

However, Manoj Tigga, BJP's chief whip in Bengal legislature said "Nupur should consults a lawyer ... But I believe instead of doing this (call the former BJP spokeswoman for questioning), the state should arrest rioters and take strong action against them. Why can't the state act so that common people get back their normal lives?" (PTI)