Prayagraj: Imam Ali Ahmed, head cleric of the Atala Masjid in Prayagraj has been arrested along with 23 others by the police on charges of “conspiracy” in the Friday's protests and consequent violence against the controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad made by now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. Police said that they are analysing the CCTV footage and photos and videos to identify all the accused.

A total of 92 people have been arrested in the case so far. A mob set on fire a few motorcycles and carts and also attempted to set ablaze a police vehicle after protests broke out after Friday prayers against Nupur Sharma. Police used tear gas and lathis to disperse the protesters and restore peace. A policeman was injured in the violence.

