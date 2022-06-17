New Delhi: The Special Cell of Delhi Police on Friday arrested Bhim Sena chief Nawab Satpal Tanwar for alleged threat to suspend the former BJP leader Nupur Sharma over her recent controversial remarks about the Prophet of Islam. The accused had announced a reward of Rs 1 crore rupees for chopping off the tongue of Sharma, whose controversial remarks had earlier triggered India-wide protests.

A case was registered by the Delhi Police against Tanwar under sections 506, 509 and 153A of the IPC for “spreading hatred between two communities”. He was arrested from Gurugram on Thursday and is being questioned by the Cyber ​​Cell of the Delhi Police.

The BJP had on June 5 suspended its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled Delhi BJP media head Jindal after their alleged derogatory remarks against the Prophet that led to an outrage in India and Gulf countries.



