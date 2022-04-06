New Delhi: Asserting that the Modi government is capable of taking steps to restore the assets of Kashmiri migrants to them, Minister of State, Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai said in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday that so far the properties of 610 applicants have been returned. Rai also said that the District Magistrate is the custodian of the properties of migrants adding that a portal has also been launched to address their complaints. "The Modi government and Home Minister are capable of returning the assets to migrant Kashmiris. Constant efforts are being made," said Rai.

As for the development work in Kashmir, the Minister said that it has received an investment proposal of Rs. 51,000 crores for industrial development which will generate employment for 4.50 lakh people. He also said that the construction of 13 roads has provided better connectivity to Kashmir.

The Minister said that there is 24 hours supply of electricity in Kashmir which has resulted in excess power generation. He also said that about 26,303 have been identified from 2019 to date and recruitment is underway adding that an employment portal has been launched.

About 2105 migrants have returned to Kashmir valley in 202-21 and 2021-22 for taking up jobs provided under the Prime Minister's development package, Minister of State, Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai informed Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. He was replying to a question on the number of Kashmiri Pandits rehabilitated in the Kashmir valley by the Central government after the repeal of Article 370 in 2019.

"After the repeal of Article 370, about 2105 migrants have returned back to Kashmir valley for taking up the jobs provided under Prime Minister’s Development Package," stated Rai. According to the statistics provided by the Minister, 841 appointments were made for such jobs in 2020-21 and 1264 such appointments were made in 2021-22. As for the number of Kashmiri Pandits and other Hindus killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, the Minister stated that while in 2019 (from 05.08.2019) three such persons were killed by terrorists, the figure stood at two in 2020 and 9 in 2021 ((up to 24.03.2022)

"The Government has taken several measures to ensure the safety of minorities in the valley. These include robust security and intelligence grid, group security in the form of static guards, day & night area domination, round the clock checking at Nakas, patrolling in the areas where the minorities reside besides proactive operations against terrorists," stated Rai.

Also read:Nirmala Sitharaman tears into Cong, blames NC-Cong govt for killings in JK