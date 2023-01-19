New Delhi: India's External Affairs Ministry on Thursday slammed BBC for a documentary series on Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that "this is a propaganda piece to push a particular discredited narrative."

Addressing the weekly media briefing here in the capital, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi dubbed the documentary as a "propaganda piece" and alleged that it was designed to uphold a flawed narrative.

"Do note that this has not been screened in India...We think that this is a propaganda piece, designed to push a particular discredited narrative," said Bagchi. He further alleged that the colonial mindset is clearly visible in the documentary. "The bias, lack of objectivity, and continuing colonial mindset is blatantly visible", added Bagchi.

He also said that if anything, this film or documentary is a reflection on the agency and individuals that are peddling such narrative again. "It makes us wonder about the purpose of this exercise and the agenda behind it. Frankly, we don't wish to dignify such efforts", said Bagchi.

Referring to apparent remarks made by former UK Secretary Jack Straw in the documentary series, Bagchi said "He (Jack Straw) seems to be referring to some internal UK report. How do I have access to that? It's a 20-year-old report. Why would we jump on it now? Just because Jack says it how do they lend it that much legitimacy."

"I heard words like inquiry and investigations. There is a reason why we use the colonial mindset. We don't use words loosely. What inquiry they were diplomats there...investigation, are they ruling the country? Bagchi asked.

Prominent Indian-origin UK citizens condemned the series. Prominent UK Citizen Lord Rami Ranger said the "BBC caused a great deal of hurt to over a billion Indians." The MEA spokesperson said the documentary is a reflection of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) and individuals that are peddling this narrative again. He even raised questions on "the purpose of the exercise and the agenda behind it."

BBC has released a docu-series called India: The Modi Question, the first episode of which was aired on Tuesday and was immediately removed from YouTube on Wednesday. The second part of the series is scheduled to be broadcast on January 24. The series delves into Narendra Modi's time as the Chief Minister of Gujarat during the Gujarat riots in 2002.

According to BBC, the documentary will examine how Narendra Modi's premiership has been dogged by constant allegations about the perspective of his government toward India's Muslim population. The docu-series on the Prime Minister has triggered a sharp reaction and Indians outside have hit out to BBC for releasing the documentary.