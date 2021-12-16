Dhanbad: The death of a national level shooting player Konica Layak, in Kolkata, on Thursday, has left many dumbfounded at Koyalanchal. A pall of gloom has descended on her house at Dhanbad. Her house in Dhansar locality of Dhanbad town was found locked and her parents had left for Kolkata after hearing the news about the untimely demise of their daughter.

Konica was undergoing training at Jaideep Karmakar Shooting Academy in Kolkata.

When ETV Bharat team visited Konika's house at Dhanbad, they found it locked. The neighbors were found standing in front of her house. "Konica was a bold girl and her only dream was to bring gold medal for the country in shooting in the Olympic games. It is hard to believe that she is no more. Her only dream was to bring laurels for Jharkhand and the country. We don't think a girl like her would take such an extreme step. Some foul play is suspected in her case and a thorough probe into the matter will make the things clear," said her neighbours' in unison.

"Konica's death was shrouded in mystery and some foul play could not be ruled out in her case," added another neighbour.

Earlier, Konica had bagged several gold medals for Jharkhand.

She hailed from a middle-class family and was a resident of Nagarkiyari village under Govindpur block of Dhanbad district.

Konica had started her early shooting practice while staying with her parents in Dhanbad.