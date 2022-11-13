Chaibasa (Jharkhand): Prohibitory orders under section 144 CrPC were on Sunday clamped on Chakradharpur town in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district as the people started pelting stones while bringing the body of a Bajrang Dal activist, who was killed in the area. Many people were injured in the clash.

Kamaldev Giri, a 35-year-old Bajrang Dal activist, was on Saturday evening killed after unidentified motorcycle-borne miscreants allegedly hurled crude bombs at him near Bharat Bhawan Chowk, the main thoroughfare of Chakradharpur town, sparking tension in the town. Most shops and markets in busy Bharat Bhawan Chowk downed their shutters following the incident.

Supporters of Bajrang Dal had blocked Chakradharpur-Ranchi road for around three hours, seeking immediate action against the accused. They called off the protest after the police intervened and assured them of justice. "Security forces, including Rapid Action Force personnel, have been deployed in sensitive areas of the town to maintain law and order," Sub-divisional Police Officer, Chakradharpur, Kapil Chaudhary, said. (With Agency Inputs)