New Delhi: Delhi University is celebrating the 100th year of its establishment today (Sunday). The university came into being exactly 100 years ago in 1922 with three colleges and just 750 students which at present has increased to 90 colleges, with more than 6 lakh students studying in 86 departments.

The University has seen many ups and downs while completing this journey of 100 years. From its inception in colonial India to its role in India’s struggle for Independence to its current position as home to more than six lakh students, the University has seen it all. On this momentous occasion, ETV Bharat spoke to alumnus, DU professor and Rajya Sabha MP Professor Manoj Jha.

Jha completed his master's degree from Department of Social Work from Delhi University in 1992 and PhD in 2000. He has been a Professor at The Department of Social Work University Of Delhi, and its head between 2014 and 2017.

"Delhi University has a vastness and plurality in it. There are different ideologies in the university but there has never been a lack of dialogue between the ideologies," said Professor Manoj Jha adding that whatever he is today is only because of Delhi University. The university, he said, has taught its students how to be strong. "In the 90s, when we used to raise our voice and protest out on the streets, we were not locked under sedition. Yes, the police used to take us into custody but by the end of the day we were let go," he said.

Prof Jha said a lot has changed since then. "If someone reads a poem, a case is filed against him. For writing something, there is a charge of treason. Neither our country nor the university is getting any benefit from this," he said adding "the university taught us to love the country but not necessarily love the government". "We will ask questions to the government," he said.

Questioning the authorities, Prof Jha said, is "almost impossible" these days, which is matter of grave concern. "We have to develop the culture where there is constant dialogue however the same is missing in universities now," he said. Professor Jha said that a varsity equivalent to Delhi University should be built in other parts of the country so that students' dreams can come true.

To mention, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday attended the inaugural ceremony of the Delhi University centenary celebrations where he called for taking higher education to the rural areas and making it more "inclusive and equitable", stressing that education plays a key role in human development, nation-building, and creating a prosperous and sustainable global future.

Naidu emphasised that universities must come out with innovative and out-of-the-box ideas to address the pressing problems of the society. Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan and DU Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh were among a host of senior officials who attended the event.

