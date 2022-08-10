Kolkata: A St. Xavier's University professor has decided to move the Kolkatta High Court against the university authorities months after she was forced to tender her resignation following complaints from parents over her objectionable picture on Instagram. The complaint was filed by a father of a first-year male undergraduate student, who was allegedly gawking at the pictures of the female professor in a swimsuit.

The professor alleged that she shared some moments of her personal life on social media. But all this before her working life began. But that happy moment became a hurdle in the professor's life in October 2021.

The university authorities asked the professor to resign on her own. However, authorities didn't offer a comment in this regard. The teacher said, "I did not show any distasteful behavior while taking classes. On the contrary, if my picture has been made viral by any student or student's parent, then it is a punishable offense."

Incidentally, a letter about this incident went viral on social media. The letter was written by a person named BK Mukhopadhyay. The letter reads, 'My son was looking at a picture of a university professor which was very vulgar and ugly. He was watching the picture of his teacher who was doing public exposure, this is very shameful for me as a father. An 18-year-old boy watching his teacher's skimpy photos, that too openly on a public platform, is a very despicable and shameful incident."